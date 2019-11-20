The Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back holiday lights in Liberty Park this year.
The department will be setting up light displays in Liberty Park thanks to several sponsors. Sedalia Parks and Recreation Director Amy Epple said when she started the position she heard about how much people liked the lights when the department did it several years ago.
“Since I’ve been director I hear people talk about how great it was and how cute it was...” she said. “We’re just looking for more things to go with our goals, philosophy, and our mission which is bringing joy to the community and putting some beautification and pride into it.”
Epple said bringing back lights to the park during the holiday season was something she had in her plans for the future, but initially had not been planning on doing this year due to cost.
“We had kind of been going back and forth on it…” said Epple. “One day we were talking about just goals for next year and we kind of talked about this as a goal for next year. I was like, ‘Why next year? Let’s try this year. What’s the worst that’s going to happen? We advertise and we don’t get anything?’’
Recreation Supervisor Savannah Lynde explained she advertised the event and reached out to businesses to see if they would want to sponsor a display. In total, the park will have about 15 displays paid for by sponsors. Epple explained there is a one-time cost for sponsorship. Once a sponsor donates money for a display, it will continue to be theirs in the future. If they wish to provide money for an additional piece next year, they can.
Epple said the response about the event has been great and people are excited. There is no cost and people can just drive through the park, starting at the front gate, to see the displays.
“Not everyone in Sedalia can afford to drive to Branson or Lee’s Summit...” Epple explained. “I think it’s good to have a little joy here in the community and something that everyone can enjoy and it won’t cost them anything thanks to our sponsors.”
Epple did caution the displays are a work in progress and they plan on adding to the event in the coming years.
“I hope people keep in mind that we’re not going to have everything ready this year,” Epple said. “It’s going to take five to 10 years to get where we want...It takes time and I think that’s the one thing that I always like to stress to people is, I don’t want anybody to be disappointed and think ‘That’s all they have?’ I think we have a pretty good amount this year, but we do have plans of wanting to add more and more every year.”
Lynde said they have more ideas for next year and hope to have more personalized displays that could be geared toward sponsors. She said it has been a lot of work getting everything together for the displays.
“I like to see our maintenance and our rec (workers) work together on something like this,” Epple added. “The guys out there are excited to see what they’re doing and what they’re putting out for people to come through and enjoy...It took a lot of planning with the maintenance crew to make sure we did everything and had all of the outlets done correctly and that we had enough plug ins and everything like that.”
Convention Hall and the Rose Garden are also going to be decorated and park staff will be working overnight for security on the park and displays. The displays this year range from a train to elves playing volleyball.
“We have about 15 different displays that are new…” said Lynde. “There’s Elvis playing volleyball, there’s a little Santa's workshop display, the train, Santa waving, just like a little bit of everything, something for everyone.”
Light Up Liberty! will be turned on for the public Saturday evening. Liberty Park is located at 1500 W. Third St. in Sedalia. For more information, contact Lynde at 660-826-4930.
