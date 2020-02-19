As the fifth of seven generations of the Callis family to live in Pettis County, Jim Callis has invested his heart and soul in the community. Callis is a businessman, public servant and supporter of philanthropic organizations and Sedalia will always be his beloved home.
Callis’ great-great-grandfather arrived in northern Pettis County in 1850. Callis was born at Bothwell Hospital in 1934. He would attend Bothwell School for two years. Later in his life Callis would play a major role in shaping the direction of the hospital where he was born.
“My father farmed out north of town and was employed by Production Credit Association Services,” Callis said. “He got transferred to Jefferson City when I was 7. My mother was involved in state government.”
Callis spent his teenage years in the state’s capital city which influenced his later work.
Callis attended Westminster College in Fulton before graduating from Central College in Fayette. In 1955 he began his career as a banker working in Missouri and Florida for a number of years before he returned to Sedalia in 1962. An opportunity to work at one of the most iconic stores in downtown Sedalia called Callis home.
The Flower years
The Flower-Barnett Dry Goods Co. opened its doors in Sedalia in 1904. The store eventually moved to the Katie Building, 219 S. Ohio Ave. Co-owner and President Callis and co-owner and Chairman of the Board Damon Hieronymus expanded upon the the legacy of C.W. Flower as one of the must stops for shopping in downtown Sedalia.
“I started at the store in 1961 as a merchandise manager with the idea that I would eventually buy in,” Callis explained. “We wanted to carry on the tradition of Mr. Flower and then Virginia and Lucy to provide quality merchandise to meet the needs of our customers.
“We worked hard to do that,” Callis continued. “We always tried to provide what people wanted, both quality goods and services, and we were dedicated to the community.”
Many who remember the store describe it as “magical.” Home to the only working escalator between Kansas City and St. Louis at the time, the store was also known for its tube system of customer payments. Clerks placed customers’ payment in brass cylinders, which were transported in tubes to the offices on the second floor of the department store. Once the bookkeepers ran the payment or made the correct change, a written receipt was sent back to the clerk. Many also recall trips to the downstairs tea room where visitors could dine on an assortment of homemade sandwiches, salads and desserts.
The store underwent a number of transformations during Callis’ 27-year tenure. It was during those years his sons, Cliff and Mark, became members of the management team. Cliff Callis had several titles at the store before being named CEO upon his father’s retirement in 1988. Mark Callis began working at Bichsel Jewelry in 1969; C.W. Flower purchased the jewelry store in the adjacent building in 1969. Mark Callis later bought Bichsel Jewelry in 1989.
A non-partisan public servant
Shortly after his retirement, Callis spoke with his friend, former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft. Ashcroft served in many roles in state and national government before his appointment as Attorney General. Callis noted he helped Ashcroft on many of his campaigns.
“He (Ashcroft) was the governor of Missouri and he said, ‘come down and work for me,’” Callis commented. “So, I went down to Jefferson City in 1989 to serve as the Director of Motor Vehicles for the state.”
Callis spent two years in that position before serving as the Director of Taxation, followed by six years as the Deputy Director of Revenue.
Unlike many, Callis served both Republicans and Democrats during his political tenure. He worked for Republican John Ashcroft, Democrats Mel Carnahan and Bob Holden, and finally Matt Blunt, also a Republican, before leaving his political appointments.
“I retired as Deputy Director of Revenue, a job I thoroughly enjoyed, and came back to Sedalia in 1999,” Callis said. “When Gov. Blunt was elected he called me and wanted to know if I would be interested in running the license bureau here in Sedalia. At that time, they were all strictly political.
“I did that for four years, I took it over from Connie (McLaughlin) before I turned it back over to Connie,” Callis continued. “I enjoyed that job too. I stayed there four years and got it in good shape. Many of the people who are there today I put there. I think it still runs in good shape.”
It was in 2002, his last year at the license bureau, that Callis and his wife suffered a devastating loss. The couple's only daughter, Camye Callis-Gaspard, had become a teacher. Early one morning while preparing to teach summer school, Gaspard, an athlete and coach, suffered a massive heart attack and died. Her death led to the creation of the Bothwell Regional Health Center Foundation and the annual Lub Dub 5K.
A lifetime of caring with heart
In 1989, Callis was appointed to the Bothwell Board of Trustees. He spent 16 years on the board, including six as president. Callis remarked the hospital has “touched every life in Pettis County in some way.”
“In 2001 or 2002, John Dawes came to Sedalia and we realized we need a foundation to help support the hospital,” Callis continued. “And so we set up a committee and we (the committee) set up the organization for the Bothwell Foundation. It has grown tremendously and has been a tremendous support to the hospital and its work.”
Callis explained after his daughter’s death he and his sons along with Camye’s husband, David Gaspard, decided they would begin a fund to support heart education in Pettis and Benton counties.
Gaspard said it is his belief the organization has raised more than $150,000 since it began from “our small start in 2005 or 2006.”
“We started the Lub Dub after that and it has been tremendous,” Callis commented. “We have some great people who have worked on that over the years and it produces now some $30,000 or $40,000 which goes to support heart health.
“A lot of things have come out of that to support the hospital and the community,” Callis continued. “I noticed the other day they are working on getting some more defibrillators for the area; we put them in all the schools in Pettis County.”
The next chapter
Callis remains proud of his family and his extended Sedalia family of friends. Twice a cancer survivor, Callis is a grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of 13.
Callis has not slowed down in his later life. At 86 he remains involved in his sons’ businesses, Bichsel Jewelry (owned by Mark) and Callis Integrated Marketing (owned by Cliff). He also continues to be involved at Broadway Presbyterian Church, which he and his wife visited with Mrs. Flower on their first day in Sedalia, and civic organizations.
“We all love Pettis County,” he said. “We’ve been involved in trying to make Pettis County a better place and I think we have been able to do that especially through the hospital. It is just a wonderful place to live and my friends and the people here are a family to me. It has been a wonderful life and it is great to live here all these years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.