For Kyle Herrick, little did he know as a young boy the influence his hometown of Sedalia would have on his life, but little did the city know the impact and influence Herrick would have on Sedalia.
A businessman and civic leader, Herrick learned the lessons of giving back and serving others as a young man from his mother, Janet Proctor, and his stepfather, the late Dr. Donald Proctor.
“My parents were always strict but fair,” Herrick said as he described his childhood. “Rest assured, I pushed the envelope. I learned the value of a day’s work and the value of money from them.
“Dr. Proctor was my stepfather by name but he was my Dad,” he continued. “I learned many, many things from him, so many that I would spend way more time than I have to put into words.”
As Herrick described Proctor, he commented everywhere they went, everyone knew Proctor.
“I don’t ever remember anyone not saying good things about him and what a great doctor and person he is,” Herrick reflected fondly. “Still today people talk about how special he was, how he made house calls when people were sick and how he delivered so many babies in Sedalia and surrounding towns. He spoke to everyone and treated everyone with respect and kindness.”
Herrick’s mother is “just as special. She was always there to take care of my sister and I and always treated people with the same respect and kindness.”
Herrick noted still today, his mother works tirelessly to take care of both young and old at the Center for Human Services Aquatic Program.
“She is passionate about her work and takes so much pride in helping make people’s lives better,” Herrick noted. “Both of them have served so many in different ways and always found a way to give back to our community.”
Herrick has many fond memories of growing up in Sedalia.
“Growing up on Third Street, I spent lots of time riding bikes and skateboards. played lots of tag and football on the public library lawn, going to Ohio Avenue and riding up and down the busy sidewalk trying not to hit anyone walking,” Herrick recalled. “So many enjoyable days playing outside with friends. I had to be home by the time the street lights started to come on and most days I did not make it home until they had come on which meant I was usually met at the back door as I came in with a stern reminder of the definition of what is dusk and what is dark.
“I never spent much time in the house from the time I got up or got home from school and after homework was complete, I was on the go and ready to be outside with friends,” he continued. “It didn’t matter if it was too hot or too cold, we just dressed accordingly and played. I always felt safe and never worried about riding my bike or skateboard anywhere in town. Friends would come eat lunch or dinner at our house and the next day we may eat at their house.”
Herrick attended Sacred Heart beginning as a first-grade student until his graduation in 1982.
“I was far from a perfect student and did enough to get by but was always reminded ‘if I would apply myself I could do so much more,’” Herrick said. “After graduation, I was working part-time at Consumers Grocery. With some prompting from my parents I gave SFCC a try.
“My study habits were so-so and after about a year and a half at SFCC I figured out it was not for me.”
On May 1, 1984, Herrick applied for a job at Bryant Motors, then located in downtown Sedalia. He was hired by the Robinson family and began working in the car business. It has become his career.
“Like my parents, I have an ability to listen and talk to others which is a trait that is beneficial in the car industry,” Herrick explained. “Now, just starting year 36 I still love what I do — most days.”
Herrick has served as the past president of the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce. He is president of the Sedalia Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Sedalia Heritage Foundation and the Sacred Heart Foundation. In addition to those leadership roles, he also serves on the State Fair Community College Foundation Board. He has received the William C. Hopkins Volunteer of the Year Award from the Chamber on two occasions as well as being named the Sacred Heart Alumni of the Year and was selected to the Sacred Heart Hall of Fame as a member of the inaugural class.
According to Herrick, Sedalia is a very special place to live, work and raise a family.
“Like many when in high school, I thought moving away when I graduated sounded like a good idea but when the time comes you realize how special the people are,” Herrick explained. “I have been so blessed with many great friends and customers.
“Sedalia always comes through, whether it's blood drives, United Way events, Community Santa, the Boys & Girls Club, etc,” Herrick continued. “Sedalia always steps up and makes it happen. Roxy, my wife of 35 amazing years and my best friend, and I are so lucky to have been raised and had the good fortune of raising our daughters, Alecia and Sydni, here. It makes it easy for me to say yes to helping so many great organizations here because Sedalia is just that amazing and special.”
