A Smithton man is in custody after he allegedly struck his wife with his vehicle, killing her.
Michael B. Brown, 33, has been charged with felony first-degree murder, felony armed criminal action, felony first-degree assault, felony leaving the scene of an accident, felony resisting arrest, and two counts of felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Bell, around 2 p.m. Wednesday, law enforcement responded to a report of a truck leaving the scene of a vehicle accident at the intersection of East Webster Street and Tonya Drive in Smithton.
Upon officers’ arrival, there were indications of a potential crime through witnesses and possible evidence. Maria Brown, 32, of Smithon, died of her injuries. The suspect was described as Michael.
According to court documents, witnesses stated they heard a loud noise and saw a truck traveling down the road in reverse. Multiple witnesses of different parts of the incident identified Michael as the alleged driver of the truck that struck Maria. They also stated Michael returned to the scene a short time later but refused to stay and left.
An MSHP corporal encountered Brown in his vehicle around 2:14 p.m. as he drove west on U.S. Route 50 toward Sedalia.
“The trooper initiated a traffic stop with his lights and sirens, but the suspect failed to yield,” Bell explained. “Looks like he alluded the trooper possibly due to his hazardous acts of careless acts of driving.”
Michael traveled into the opposite lane and slowed his truck suddenly to elude the officer before continuing to travel west, according to court documents. Interviews later revealed Michael arrived at a residence on South Park Avenue in Sedalia, where he saw individuals he knew and divulged information about the incident.
One individual stated in an interview that Michael arrived at their residence around 2:30 p.m. According to court documents, the individual eventually asked Michael if Maria was still alive based on his behavior. Michael then allegedly told the individual she was not alive and continued to speak in excess about religion and how “the devil was ‘in Maria.’” Michael allegedly also admitted he “ran her over” and that “God wanted him to do it,” according to court documents. When Michael left the residence, he left two juveniles with the individual.
Bell said Brown turned himself in around 5 p.m. at the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office, where he was taken into custody.
According to court documents, Brown was treated at Bothwell Regional Health Center for a wrist injury and was transported back to the sheriff’s office. The truck was located on Third Street, west of Osage Avenue in Sedalia.
Bell said MSHP investigators interviewed Michael and they learned the incident began as a domestic dispute between the couple.
“It escalated to a physical altercation, and ultimately, he backed over her with his vehicle,” Bell said.
During the interview, Michael described the altercation with Maria. According to court documents, Michael stated Maria allegedly slapped him and he then punched her multiple times. According to court documents, Michael spoke at length about religion, describing himself as an “archangel” and Maria as a “dark angel.” He admitted to choking her, throwing her to the ground, kicking her, and attempting to break her neck.
According to court documents, Michael was asked multiple times what his goal was at the time of his actions, and Michael admitted multiple times his goal was to kill Maria. When later asked about the purpose of hitting her with his truck, he reportedly stated it was to get away, not to kill her. Michael said after the altercation, he stomped on Maria’s cellphone and put the two juveniles into his truck without seat belts.
According to court documents, Michael stated Maria ran behind his truck where he could see her. Michael then stated he accelerated his truck in reverse and hit Maria. He said he knew the vehicle traveled over her because he could feel the bump, but later said it could have been the truck traveling over a curb.
Michael said he left the scene but returned and observed Maria lying in the street, documents state. He told interviewers a neighbor began chasing him with a knife, so he left the area. Michael said he dialed 911 but did not speak during the call. He did not realize the phone was still connected to 911, and the call lasted around seven minutes. He then threw his phone out the truck’s window on U.S. Route 50.
Michael is being held on no bond and has a hearing scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Pettis County Courthouse.
