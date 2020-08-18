If there are two words to describe the 2020-21 school year, they would more than likely be “planning” and “flexibility,” both on the part of the school districts and the families they serve.
Those words are certainly true for the Smithton R-VI School District as it prepares to return to school with in-person classes Aug. 26.
“We are excited to welcome our students and staff back into our buildings for a positive and full, school experience,” Superintendent David Bray commented via email. “We believe that the plan we have developed will guide us through this challenging time. Smithton R-VI has a long-standing tradition of community pride and support from our families and we are thankful for that now more than ever.”
The district is planning to return to a traditional learning model with all students in class every day. Bray noted they have changed their daily procedures to include measures that limit exposure through social distancing when possible, enhanced sanitation and opportunities to practice personal hygiene.
Administrators have also provided a health screening through the district app (Smithton R-VI in the App Store) or on the health tab at smithton.k12.mo.us that they are encouraging all families and staff members to use prior to school each day.
“We have seen the need from the beginning for everyone to remain flexible as everything about this situation is subject to change, including our current plan,” Bray explained. “We also strongly encourage families to connect with their health care provider and develop a personal health plan in response to COVID-19 symptoms or infections in their home.”
Bray emphasized safety for all students, staff and families will continue to be the district’s main priority. Bray explained building-level administrators will be watching attendance among both adults and children more than ever before and watching for and tracking symptoms related to COVID-19.
“Connection to our students through full or partial attendance is our preferred way to deliver our curriculum and provide feedback to both students and families,” Bray said. “We missed time with students in the spring during our ordered closure and are dedicated to keeping students and staff together, in our buildings, as long as it is safe to do so.”
Administrators have developed three models including full attendance learning, partial attendance learning and distance learning that would allow the district to move from one to the other based on local conditions or safety guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Pettis County Health Department.
Based on the guidelines provided by those organizations, the district will require masks for students and staff when they return to school.
“It has become apparent over the past few months that the organizations offering guidance recommend the use of face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 along with other measures including social distancing and improved personal hygiene,” Bray said. “In an environment like a school where social distancing is challenging, we believe the only way we can return to the traditional learning model, at this time, is to require masks for everyone, given the current recommendations. As always, this will be subject to change.”
Bray said Smithton will honor requests from families who choose complete virtual learning.
“Our plan includes a model for complete virtual learning that we would choose if conditions become unsafe or school closure was mandated,” Bray said. “Our staff have worked hard to make all learning available from a distance on a moment's notice and we have secured hot spot technology for families and devices in the event that either the partial or distancing learning model were needed.”
There are a number of changes to both the administration and staff at Smithton for the 2020-21 school year. They include:
Andrew Turner: Elementary Principal
Dawn McNeeley: Director of Special Services
Bryan Werner: Assistant Principal and Activities Director
Bentley Littrel: High School Counselor
Deaven Kaiser: Technology Coordinator/Educator
Haley Kahrs: Elementary Physical Education
Staci Harrison: Fifth and Sixth Grade Science
Michael Dawson: Seventh and Eighth Grade Mathematics
Jolene Ash: STEM instruction through Project Lead the Way
James Carson: Head of Maintenance
“I would like to thank the group of staff members who came together throughout the summer to help develop our plan for returning to school during the pandemic and the countless hours that the Smithton R-VI administrators have put in creating procedures that will help us accomplish our plan to best educate the students of Smithton R-VI,” Bray commented. “In addition, I would like to thank the members of our maintenance team who have worked tirelessly this spring and summer to create an environment that will be more easily cleaned and sanitized.
“Lastly, we thank all students and families for their continued patience, participation in surveys, and attention and response to the frequent correspondence from our school,” he continued. “Our success continues to be dependent upon our entire Smithton R-VI community working together now and moving forward.”
Individuals with questions may contact the school at 660-343-5316.
