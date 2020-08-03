In a year full of uncertainties one area company is making certain the students at Washington Elementary can go back to school well equipped with the necessary school supplies for the upcoming year.
Stanley Black & Decker Sedalia will donate all school supplies for every student at Washington Elementary for the 2020-21 school year, according to a release from the Sedalia School District 200.
With an enrollment of 250 students the donation has been welcomed by both district administrators and parents of Washington students.
“I think administrators and staff would agree that community partnerships are another way to bridge connections between the school community and the workforce,” Lisa Volk Principal at Washington said via email. “Washington has been extremely blessed to have partners who focus on the building as a whole.”
Volk added a number of parents have commented on DOJO (Washington’s messenger program) sending thank yous to Stanley Black & Decker for the purchase of the school supplies.
The company became a community partner for the school at the start of the 2019-20 school year.
“Last year when we set out to partner with Washington it was a couple months before school started and we thought a huge impact would be purchasing supplies for students, so we bought 100 backpacks and filled them with supplies from grade lists and donated them last year,” LiShanna Bredehoeft Human Resources Manager of Stanley Black & Decker said via email. “This year we were aware that fundraising events would be limited for the school so without hesitation our team at SBD worked to sort out a full donation.
“As a site we were brainstorming more ways to be more engaged with our community, our EHS Manager at the time, Chris Lamb, mentioned building garden boxes for local schools and such,” she continued. “We took a look at what schools in our area could really benefit from a partnership and ultimately agreed upon Washington Elementary. Charli (Darbyshire) was able to connect with Lisa and so it began.”
According to Volk the company has committed to several projects for both the students and staff at Washington. Volk noted “their intent is to be able to support the school as a whole.”
The donations have included:
• snacks and treats for staff
• eggsplosion eggs filled with candy designed to be an activity on the playground for the students. Due to COVID-19 the event did not take place so the eggs were donated to the district to pass out in food delivery.
• breakfast at back to school meeting last year
• backpacks for summer reading participants
• backpacks for students last year
• coupons for turkeys for all the staff
The donations are something the company is grateful to have the opportunity to do especially during these challenging times, according to Bredehoeft
"We know the students and staff will be facing several new challenges this year. We are proud and excited to be able to help them out while they navigate through these difficult times,” Bredehoeft said. “We have visited Washington Elementary many times by our team working the school carnival, filling up their food pantry, taking bagels to the staff for the first day of school last year, delivering vouchers for the staff for free turkeys – while I wish we could have participated in more face to face interactions this year through mentorship with the students and more volunteering – I hope the donations truly help out the students and parents at Washington. The staff at the schools in our community do amazing things – if there is any way our team is able to help out we will always try to.”
