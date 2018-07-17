Approximately 50 local youth took to the stage Tuesday night for dress rehearsal in preparation for the opening of Disney’s “Mulan Jr.”
“Mulan Jr.,” featuring youth in grades two through 12, opens Thursday evening at the Liberty Center Association for the Arts and will run through Saturday.
The play takes the audience “on the journey of Mulan, who is afraid her ailing father will be drafted into the Chinese military, so she decides to take his place,” a LCAA media release said. “Since she is a girl living under a patriarchal regime, she is technically unqualified to serve. She cleverly impersonates a man and goes off to train with fellow recruits. With her dragon, Mushu, at her side, she wards off a Hun invasion and falls in love with a dashing captain along the way.”
Director Lucy Lemke Clark said the youth participating in the annual Junior Theater Production were doing “a fantastic job.”
“We’ve been really thrilled,” she added. “There was a minor thing that happened last night, minor to most, but it was a big thing to us, to see how professional these kids can be. They have obviously worked on these skills for the last seven weeks, but these are skills that they are going to carry on with them into their other activities. The other aspects of their lives.”
She noted that each child was enjoying learning all aspects of theater from acting, to technical, to set building.
“That’s one of the most important things,” Clark said. “Carl (Hutcherson) and I reminded them tonight to just have fun. Because they are here to have a good time too.”
Through weeks of dedicated practice, she said she believed the children would be able to inspire the audience through the emotion of their theatrical performances.
“To make them feel something, make them learn something, inform them about a certain era,” Clark explained. “It’s been really rewarding to watch the young people finding their voice with that. To really be able to tell a story …”
Carl Hutcherson, the technical and lighting design director, said the last several weeks he’d been teaching the students how to run the sound and the lights.
“One student in particular, this year, Macy Broyles, is running our sound,” he noted. “Normally, I’ve been the one to manage the microphones and she has run the music for us the last few years, and she decided to step up. It’s a ton of work, and I’ve been insanely impressed at how well she’s done.”
Hutcherson said this year they have some new students such as Zachary Poteet, who Hutcherson looks to when he needs any type of tech help. Actresses Savannah Simon and Trinady Klemme have participated in several set builds.
“Some of my tech kids from previous years are in the cast now, and they still come in to help,” he said.
“It’s a multi-sided theater,” Clark added. “They don’t just do acting, they don’t just do tech, they get a little taste of everything. They find their strengths.”
Clark said she was impressed at how the students are “so willing to learn.”
“Our two light operators (Charlie Clark and Beckett Eisenmenger) are 9-years-old,” Clark said smiling. “They are all a bunch of really good kids.”
LCAA Executive Director Teri Ballard said she’d love for Sedalia to come out and see how the children have put their heart and soul into the production.
“I hope everyone takes time to come and enjoy ‘Mulan Jr.,’” Ballard said Tuesday afternoon. “This is one of my favorite programs that we do here. The show is run very professionally, we have a great team and all the kids involved are very dedicated. When the audience gets to see the show, I think they’ll be surprised this is a kids show. It’s just that good.”
Disney’s “Mulan Jr.” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. It is sponsored in part by the Missouri Arts Council.
“Mulan Jr.” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Liberty Center Association for the Arts, 111 W. Fifth St. Tickets are $10 each. Concessions will be available. Tickets may be purchased by visiting the LCAA office, calling 660-827-3228 or emailing info@lcaasedalia.com.
