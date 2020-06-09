All things were sweet Monday at the Sheremeta’s home in southeast Sedalia — sweet as in cheesecake, crème brulee, cream rolls and scones.
Galina and Alex Sheremeta own Sweet Delights Bakery and are vendors with the Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market. On Monday, they hosted a site visit for Market Master Brenda Raetz and market interns Addi Cunningham, 21, Brayden Bonnesen, 22, Kialee Garrett, 20, and her brother Noah Garrett, 14.
The couple has an 1,800-square-foot building with a 600-foot commercial kitchen next to their home where they prepare all sorts of tasty sweets.
Galina said her journey into baking began in Alaska when she owned a bakery, Honey Bakery, with her late sister, Lesya. She came to the Sedalia area 12 years ago to marry Alex. After the couple got Sweet Delights up and running, Alex quit his job at Waterloo Industries to help run the bakery full time.
Sweet Delights makes seven to eight different types of cheesecake, Mexican flan, crème brulee, Argentinian cookies, scones, European-style cream rolls, peach cookies and many more types of sweet treats and breads. They are at the farmers’ market on Tuesdays and Fridays and also sell at the City Market in Kansas City. Their treats can also be found at Ozark Coffee Co.and Brick Front Grill in Sedalia.
“My husband is mixing the dough for the cream rolls,” Galina told the group Monday from the kitchen. “(They are) filled with whipped cream.
“When he is making them, he’s not them making for 30 or 40,” she continued. “He’s making hundreds. It’s better to make it in a bigger quantity. It takes time to mix the dough, (and) to set up everything.”
As Alex, whose motto is “all butter all the time,” mixed and then baked the cream roll batter in a waffle maker, Galina worked on creating Argentinian cookies called Alfajores. The homemade shortbread-like cookies are sandwiched together with dulce de leche, and coconut is added to the center outside. Then Galina sprinkled them with powdered sugar.
Galina has always loved baking.
“If I make something yummy, first I have to taste it,” she explained. “If I didn’t like these (Alfajores) I would not make them.
“I like to bake and then entertain people,” she continued. “I like to sit at a table, and talk and have a good time. That’s why we built a big house. Many times, we have guests and we sit, and talk and eat.”
Raetz told the Democrat while visiting the Sheremeta’s kitchen, the couple and their bakery are an “unfound treasure.”
“Each thing that you taste is like a delicacy,” she noted. “She has the best cheesecake I’ve ever tasted — the raspberry cheesecake.”
After baking demonstrations in the kitchen, Galina served the group three types of cheesecake, raspberry, turtle and Ore,o from the family’s dining room. Also on the menu were homemade scones, cream rolls and a surprise dessert, crème brulee. Farmers’ market members also received fresh hot coffee and freshly made hibiscus tea.
Sweet Delights Bakery can be found from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Friday at the Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market at the Missouri State Fairgrounds Old Main Gate off West 16th Street. For more information, call the bakery at 660-281-5610.
