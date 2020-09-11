Two Sedalians have been charged in a shooting earlier this month on South Limit Avenue.
Evans O. Weber, 19, of the 2100 block of West Country Club Drive, has been charged with three counts of felony first-degree assault, three counts of felony armed criminal action and felony unlawful use of a weapon. Deris R. Broussard, 18, of the same address, has been charged with three counts of felony first-degree assault, three counts of felony armed criminal action, and two counts of felony unlawful use of a weapon.
According to a Sedalia Police Department report, at 6:34 p.m. Sept. 2, an officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of South Limit Avenue in reference to a shooting. By the time the officer arrived, all involved parties had left.
A witness stated two males got into an argument with three other males. One drew a weapon and fired five rounds with a small framed revolver at the back of the three males’ vehicle. While on scene, officers discovered one of the bullets had struck a residence in the 1700 block of West 18th Street and had lodged in the trim just below the soffit, according to court documents.
An officer was later notified the owner of the vehicle had called the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office to report their vehicle had been shot. The officer responded to the owner’s residence and located a bullet lodged in the fuel door, a bullet hole in the passenger door, and an impact mark on the rear bumper, according to court documents.
The officer spoke with the driver during the shooting, who identified who he was with. The driver said he and the other males had been driving when they saw a couple of guys who had assaulted one of them.
According to court documents, the group approached the suspects in a vehicle and exchanged words. The driver said they noticed Weber was holding his hand behind his back so they started walking back to their vehicle. The driver said Weber then allegedly began shooting toward them and left in his vehicle. When the driver was pulling out of the parking lot, Broussard allegedly fired a shot, causing the bullet hole in the passenger door.
SPD obtained security camera footage from a nearby business. According to court documents, the footage shows that as the arriving three males exit the vehicle, one removes his shirt, leading the officer to believe “they intended on getting into physical altercation with the suspects.”
According to court documents, the footage shows Weber and Broussard exiting their vehicle and the two groups seemed to be arguing and in “some sort of stand-off situation.” All individuals then return to their vehicles and Weber can be seen shooting at the three males’ vehicle. The suspects then get into their vehicle.
The suspect vehicle was located and Weber came to the SPD for an interview. According to court documents, Weber denied any involvement in the shooting but once he learned there was video of the incident, he confessed to shooting toward the vehicle. Weber said one of the other males told him during the altercation they could tell Weber had a gun. The male said, “by the time he (male) gets back to the gun in his car he (Weber) better shoot, because when he gets to the car he is going to be dead.” Weber said he started shooting when the male was reaching down for something in the vehicle. Weber said he only shot at the car and ground to scare them off and “wasn’t shooting to hit anybody.”
According to court documents, Weber said when he and Broussard left, Broussard shot another round at the other individual’s vehicle.
Broussard was also interviewed and admitted Weber shot toward the other vehicle as the individuals were getting back in. He also stated the individuals were reaching for something in the vehicle as Weber was shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.