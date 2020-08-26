Law enforcement arrested two Sedalians after multiple agencies conducted an operation to remove about 78 cats from their home Wednesday morning.
Through the investigation, Ferdinand M. Bucayan, 37, and Teodora Dalumpines, 59, were arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail. According to a Sedalia Police Department press release, both individuals are on a 24-hour hold pending multiple charges of animal abuse and neglect.
According to the release, SPD, the Sedalia Animal Shelter, Sedalia Fire Department, Pettis County Ambulance District, Missouri Coalition of Animal Care Organizations, University of Missouri Shelter Medicine Program, Missouri Humane Society and various animal shelters from around the state conducted an operation at a 941-square-foot residence in the 1700 block of South Prospect Avenue.
According to the release, the investigation stemmed from a tip that reported there might be unhealthy animals living at the residence. It was later determined a large number of unhealthy animals were at the home.
“We received an anonymous tip and the tip that they were fairly sure the people had at least five cats, and they didn't seem very healthy,” Sedalia Animal Shelter Director Randi Battson told the Democrat. “(Animal Control Officer) Troy (Schneider) and I went to the home, and they let us in and we found a massive number of cats and realized this was not a project that could take place the next day.
“Had we not been able to have a little bit of time to organize and work with the coalition, the university and all of these other rescues that have come together today, euthanasia would have been the only way we could have taken these cats out of that home which was of course not our goal,” Battson continued. “So, in order to have a successful outcome for these cats and get them out of a bad situation into a better one, it took a little bit of time to put that together.”
Coordinating the response took about two weeks, according to Battson. A search warrant was obtained and served on the residence Wednesday morning. Deceased kittens were located in bags inside the home, and a search of the exterior revealed approximately 27 dead cats buried in the backyard in several locations. According to the release, those cats were in various states of decay, and about 20 were believed to be kittens.
Approximately 78 cats were removed from the residence, many of whom needed immediate medical care. Although care was provided, Battson said two died shortly after being rescued.
After processing, the healthy cats were given to various shelters around the state for adoption. Abby Knudsen, co-founder of the Missouri Coalition of Animal Care Organizations, partnered with the Sedalia shelter to help find partners to take in many of the cats. Battson said roughly 15 organizations took in cats.
“Transfer partners will take responsibility for the medical care of the cats and prepare them for adoption in their local communities...” explained Knudsen. “We have partners from every corner of Missouri but also in Illinois, and in Kansas as well. So we've seen partners from all over the region emerge to work collaboratively to respond to an emergency situation.”
Lori Garrett of Second Chance Rescue in Boonville said while she had helped with similar situations, this was the largest one she had been involved in. Garrett said cases like these were a “highly specialized community” and “take a lot of care and coordination.”
The live cats were taken to the Sedalia Animal Shelter, where a team of 15 veterinarians examined each cat, and their immediate medical needs were taken care of. The cats were given water, food and medicine.
Amie Burling, a University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine and Shelter Intake Veterinarian, helped with the intake along with other individuals from the university.
“We’ve been supporting the response by assessing the medical needs of the cats and providing sick intake medical care for them,” Burling said. “Then, getting them ready to be able to transfer them out to partner shelters.
“We’ve been seeing a lot of respiratory disease, dental disease, some underweight cats. A lot of fleas and ear disease. A whole range from cats that have pretty mild medical needs to very severe.”
Burling said she thought the response was “precedent-setting for this region,” and the state would be able to “model the kind of response and resources sharing that can happen in these situations.”
Battson was also thankful for the response from the various organizations involved.
“I’m really amazed, grateful and pleased at how well all of the city departments came together as well as outside organizations,” Battson said. “We worked with PCAD, fire, and the police this morning and that was incredible. Everything and this afternoon has flowed really nicely, and I am so grateful because this could have been a complete disaster. It’s a large, large case, and I wish cases like it weren’t happening in Sedalia, but I’m glad we’ve gotten these cats out of the situation.”
