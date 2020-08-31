A Saturday morning fire in eastern Pettis County destroyed two trailers and a vehicle while also damaging a third trailer.
According to Pettis County Fire Chief Mike Harding, the Pettis County Fire Protection District received a call around 9:30 a.m. Saturday for a trailer that had caught fire in the 1300 block of East Boonville Road. Harding said that within seconds of dispatch sending out initial information about a heavy fire in the trailer, there was a second call stating the trailer was fully engulfed. A third call informed dispatch that a vehicle was involved.
Harding said upon his arrival around 9:36 a.m., a second trailer was involved, mostly due to the vehicle’s proximity, which had caught fire between the two trailers.
“So when our crews rolled up on scene, we not only were fighting the possible collapse of the first structure, but we were also being blocked to be able to start attacking the second structure because of the vehicle fire,” he said. “It was just feeding that second structure like nobody’s business.”
Harding explained the fire busted out the second trailer’s windows, and the fire then gained entry into the structure.
PCFPD initially responded to the fire, followed by mutual aid from the Smithton Fire Department. Shortly after the second trailer caught fire, Harding noticed a third also catching fire.
“I mutual aided Sedalia Fire and Otterville Fire for their assistance,” he said. “Basically it was manpower. We had all the equipment and water on scene that we needed. We had multiple hydrants and we had also had brought in several tanker trucks for the fire… With us fighting the multiple structures and vehicle fire and stuff, Pettis County firefighters, we were just exhausted, and it was just a great sight to see the other departments show up and help out.”
The first trailer’s partial collapse caused the third trailer to become involved, and a Pettis County firefighter and Sedalia firefighter gained entry to put it out.
“By this time, we had total collapse of the first structure and our concentration was, from just about the very beginning, was no longer worried about the first structure because of it being fully involved,” Harding said. “We went completely after the second and third structures.”
Harding said the first trailer was a total loss and was torn down by fire crews to prevent injury. The second trailer and vehicle were also a total loss. The third trailer had severe damage due to fire, water and overhaul from the fire crews. Despite this, Harding said there were no reported injuries.
“I believe PCAD (Pettis County Ambulance District) might have assisted a couple of the residents with some smoke inhalation,” he said. “We were pretty fortunate for the way the fire was traveling and stuff that we had no injuries reported.”
Due to the first trailer being a total loss, Harding said the department relied on information from the tenants.
According to Harding, the tenants said there was smoke coming from around an outlet in their kids’ bedroom. As the tenants went to get the children, flames started coming out of the outlet.
“Then I guess they made a second entry once they left the trailer and they said that the room was fully engulfed, it had moved that fast,” he added.
Harding said the fire spread quickly due to the proximity of the structures and vehicle, and the amount of heat and fire coming from the first trailer. He also said the trailers were older and most likely from the ‘60s or ‘70s.
“We’re talking 2-by-2 walls, quarter-inch sheetrock, minimal insulations,” he said. “There’s just not a lot when it comes to a trailer as far as that goes, there’s just not a lot of fire barrier inside it. The fire does seem to move faster and it seems like the older the trailer, the faster it would happen to catch fire, the faster it goes.”
Harding encouraged individuals to make sure they have working smoke detectors in their residences, saying detectors and fire extinguishers “save lives.”
