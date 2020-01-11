Dedication, honor and unfaltering loyalty sum up the men and women who serve on the VFW Honors Team. As members age, new members are needed and this stands true locally in Sedalia.
The VFW Post No. 2591 Honors Team is led by Cmdr. Glen Glidewell. Treasurer Larry Brooks said on Wednesday they have around 15 members ranging in age from 70 to 83. The honors team attended 61 veteran funerals in 2019, 83 in 2018 and sometimes nearly 100 in other years. The team honors the deceased veteran by offering a 21-gun salute at the cemetery after the funeral. This tribute is performed in all types of weather, even in deep snow.
Brooks, who served as a combat engineer in the U.S. Army, said serving as a team member “is just one more thing” he can give a veteran — the honor of a military funeral.
“I go with (Larry) Stevenson and Jim Gaertner and talk to high schools and stuff,” he said. “But this here, like I’ve told them, this here is the one thing that I can do for another veteran. And, it’s just an honor for me to do it.
“We all deserve it,” he continued. “I’m glad the National Guard got the American Legions and the VFWs involved in that.”
Brooks added many World War II veterans are now deceased. This not only affects the number of funerals they attend but also team membership. He noted they are seeing funeral honors for Korean and Vietnam veterans more frequently.
He noted the local Honors Team once had many more members. With additional members, duties can be staggered to where all members don’t have to attend every funeral delegation.
“Since it’s all volunteer, the more you have the less people have to do,” he explained. “We like to have at least 10 because we have somebody who plays the trumpet, then a caller, a person who presents the spent rounds (and) seven shooters. So, if we have 10 that’s a full detail.”
Brooks added they are always looking for new members.
Ron Wineinger, a team member since 2002, said he has attended 1,000 funerals since joining. Wineinger served as a prisoner of war interrogator in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He noted honoring the veteran is what the team is all about.
“Just recently a person came up to me that I didn’t know,” he said. “They said, ‘I saw you at that funeral the other day.’ He said, ‘that was for my father. I just want to tell you the significance of that, what it meant to us as a family and I feel badly we didn’t talk to the group that day.’”
Wineinger assured the family member to not worry and said the team understood the stress the family was under at the time.
Brooks said members take pride in what they do at each service.
“We shoot three volleys and we try and make sure every one of those sounds like one shot,” he said. “We don’t get no accolades or no awards, but we take pride in trying to be as perfect as we can be.”
Wineinger added the team is a “great group of people.”
“We work together,” he said. “And we have one mission, and we accomplish that mission. It’s all about respect.”
Team member Ken Ollison, who served in the infantry in the U.S. Army and is the Commander of American Legion Post 491 in Green Ridge, said it’s important to him because every veteran deserves the honor.
“It’s my privilege and honor to be able to do it,” he added.
Ollison remembers honoring a friend in Green Ridge when the snow was knee-deep.
“It meant a lot to them (the family) to see us standing out there in the snow,” he said.
Wineinger added it’s “very important” that the honors team continues.
“Unless we get new people, it can’t continue,” he said. “If we could just get people to do two or three a month, to volunteer … we’d be in good shape.”
Those interested in joining the VFW Post No. 2591 Honors Team may call the post at 660-826-4543. Members don’t have to be a member of the VFW, but should be a military veteran; both men and women are welcome.
