During daily meetings Jan. 20-24, the Pettis County Commission:
• Appointed Presiding Commissioner David Dick to serve as the County’s representative on the Sedalia-Pettis County Economic Tourism Board.
• Issued a joint proclamation with the City of Sedalia recognizing January as Crime Stoppers Month in Sedalia and Pettis County.
• Met with Gary Strack of Anderson Engineering of Lee’s Summit to discuss the right of ways on Elm Branch and Swisher Road Bridges.
• Approved a resolution that establishes the Pettis County Commission as the governing board for the new 911 Central Dispatch. The resolution allows the commission the right to borrow funds at Wood & Huston Bank to purchase work stations for the new facility. By borrowing the funds now the commission will see a cost savings of more than $200,000. Funds generated through the 911 device tax will be used to pay for the loan repayment.
• The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of Jan. 20 is 186 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918.
