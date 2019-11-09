During daily meetings Nov. 4-8, the Pettis County Commission:
• Received a report from Pettis County Treasurer Kim Lyne. County sales tax revenue is up 4.08% from October 2018. County use tax revenue is up 35.4% from October 2018.
• Received one bid from MC Power regarding proposals for electrical upgrades for the Pettis County Road and Bridge Facility on North Ohio Avenue. Commissioners accepted the primary bid for $18,445 and Alternate 1 bid for an additional $1,985.
• Took part in a conference call with Tyler Technology concerning upgrades for county financial management, accounting, and timekeeping.
• Heard a presentation from Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County Executive Director Jessica Craig about her budget requests for Fiscal Year 2020. Budget hearings for all county departments are scheduled for Nov. 12-14.
• Met with representatives from Farm Bureau Insurance and representatives from IBG and Associates regarding property insurance coverage on the Pettis County Courthouse and grounds.
• Met with resident Dennis Steele regarding concerns on the condition of Garrison Road.
Courthouse offices will be closed Monday in observance of Veterans Day. Offices will reopen Tuesday morning.
The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of Nov. 4 is 197 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918.
