During daily meetings Sept. 7-11, the Pettis County Commission completed the following:
Sept. 7: Courthouse closed in observance of Labor Day.
Sept. 8: Commissioners met for a bid opening for the Tax Sale Mailing Process. Two bids were received. Pettis County Collector Marsha Boeschen, County Assessor Chris Woolery, County Clerk Nick La Strada, Sheriff Kevin Bond, and Central Bank Branch Manager Erica Peterson attended. The commission voted to take the bids under advisement for recommendation.
The Commission met with La Strada to discuss and vote on the County Tax Rates. Bond was in attendance. The commissioners accepted La Strada’s numbers and calculations as presented for County Property Tax. They kept the General Revenue Rate at 7.88 cents and 28.5 cents for Road and Bridge as recommended by the County Clerk's formulas.
Commissioners approved an agreement from MC Power to utilize existing conduits and provide an electrical scope for the shut-off valve in the amount of $4,023 for the Road and Bridge Department on North Ohio Avenue.
Approve Court Order 03-2020 No. 1827 to replace Commission Order 03-2020 No. 1825 regarding establishing the Pettis County 911 Board.
Sept. 9: GIS/911 Director James Theisen presented the agreement paperwork for the Commission to sign regarding the 911 Joint Communications Agreement and the 911 Lease Agreement. Commissioners approved the agreement between the Pettis County Ambulance District, the City of Sedalia, and the County of Pettis for a Joint 911 Dispatch. The county entered a lease agreement with the City of Sedalia to use the basement at the Sedalia Municipal Building for 911 purposes.
Commissioners approved the 2020 contract with Economic Development Sedalia/Pettis County.
Pettis County Chief Juvenile Officer Kindra Harms presented an agreement proposal from Burrell Behavioral Health for on-site mental and behavioral health providers for review.
Sept. 10: No action taken.
Sept. 11: Pettis County Republican Committee member Sherry Bowen Broyles came to visit.
The Pettis County Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act Review Committee met to consider 11 applications.
Commissioners approved the Whiteman Area Leadership dues.
The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of Sept 7 is 160 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 410.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.