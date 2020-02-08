During daily meetings Feb. 3-7, the Pettis County Commission:
• Approved the bid by Harlan’s Steele Building of Versailles for a building addition to the Road and Bridge Department North Ohio facility.
• Met with Richard Shipley and Michael Lanvich of the Missouri Department of Transportation to discuss the North U.S. Route 65 interchange project being partially funded by the Governor’s Transportation Cost Share Program. The commissioners and representatives discussed preliminary timelines and possible options for the proposed road work in the area.
• Met with resident Jim Lewis to discuss brush cutting on Arnett Road.
• The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of Feb. 3 is 167 inmates.
• Members of the commission will attend state-mandated training Feb. 12-14 in Columbia.
• The Pettis County Courthouse will be closed Monday, Feb. 17 in observance of President’s Day.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.