During daily meetings Jan. Feb. 10-14, members of the Pettis County Commission:
• Received a pug mill that will be used for county road resurfacing projects. The pug mill was funded through a Region F Solid Waste Management Grant.
• Met with landowners in the Windsor area to secure temporary easements for bridges on Elm Branch and Swisher roads.
• Attended state-mandated training Feb. 12-14 in Columbia.
•The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of Feb. 10 is 159 inmates.
•The Pettis County Courthouse will be closed Monday, Feb. 17 in observance of President’s Day.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918.
