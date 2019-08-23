During daily meetings Aug. 19 -23, the Pettis County Commission:
• Met to discuss budget adjustments regarding salary items in the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office and an addendum for the IT Department. All were approved.
• Met with Pettis County Surveyor Kerry Turpin in regards to the work he is doing to vacate all platted but unused named and unnamed streets and alleys in Georgetown.
• Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada brought the tax levy pro-formas for review. The county has two levy rates, one to fund roads and bridges and one for general revenue.
• Resident Robert Curtis met with the commissioners regarding questions concerning Curtis Road Bridge.
• Approved two commission orders regarding two bridges on Claycomb Road. (BRO 38 and 39.) The county has submitted orders on five bridges prior to the Sept. 1 deadline for qualification for funding.
• The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of Aug. 19 is 185 inmates.
• The Pettis County Courthouse will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor day. Offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse.
To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918.
