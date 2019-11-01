During daily meetings Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, the Pettis County Commission:
• Was given a report on work done at the Pettis County Road and Bridge building on North Ohio Avenue. The heating projects for the shops are now complete. Department employees are preparing to move the sign shop over from the Main Street location.
• Heard a report from Pettis County 911 Director James Theisen. He completed two grants for submission to the Region F Solid Waste Management for consideration. If approved, one will be used to purchase a mixer/meltor use to heat materials to repair pothole damage to roadways. The second will be used to create sign rings to be used at the base of road signs to allow for more efficient mowing around sign posts.
• Approved the purchase of a 36-inch-long-by-23-inch-wide box culvert for placement on Ringen School Road at a cost of $64,180 from Viebrock Sales of Sedalia. Viebrock will install the box culvert at a cost of $5,000.
• Heard from representatives from Preuitt Insurance Sedalia regarding property insurance coverage on the Pettis County Courthouse and grounds.
• The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of Oct. 28 is 193 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918.
