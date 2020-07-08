Window art created by a local woman is lifting spirits and bringing smiles to older adults at Cedarhurst Senior Living, especially while on lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kathy Page, of Smithton, a certified lay speaker, began church services for the residents about a year ago. Then due to the pandemic, the center was locked down.
“The virus happened and I couldn’t go in and I was trying to think of something to do,” she explained. “I like to paint and I do wine glass painting classes. I got to thinking, ‘you know what? I could paint on those windows.’”
Page added she didn’t want to cover up the whole window because she wanted the residents to still be able to see outside. She decided to paint only in one corner and use simple designs. She contacted Life Enrichment Director Connie Chevalier to see if the residents would enjoy the paintings; Chevalier said they would be thrilled.
Brushing back tears, Chevalier told the Democrat that Page was a blessing.
“She’s been wonderful to us,” Chevalier said. “She started a little ministry here, then the COVID hit, so she’s not given up on us at all.
“She’s been sending us cards … just keeping us uplifted,” Chevalier continued. “And then she came up with this idea to spread her love to our residents.”
Chevalier said Page has come out to Cedarhurst for three weeks in a row to paint on the center’s windows.
“It’s been a rough time for us,” she said with tears. “So, we’re so blessed that she’s doing this. Our residents absolutely love it.
“They get to watch her paint (from inside their rooms),” she added. “Then she leaves them a beautiful painting, something for them to look out and enjoy.”
Page said on her first day of painting, she could see how appreciative the residents were of the art.
“Last week I went out and did three more (paintings) and it was such a blessing to me,” Page noted. “The first gentleman there, I painted a truck.
“Now I’m not an expert painter by any means, these are just simple things,” she continued. “I painted a big yellow sun and Connie sits in the room with each of them while I’m painting. She said he started singing ‘You are My Sunshine.’ That just got me.”
For another resident, Page painted a cross and flowers on her window. During her third week, Page painted the windows for a 104-year-old woman and two other residents. One painting was a floral design of daisies, blue larkspur and asters.
“Sometimes I will ask what their favorite color is,” Page said. “But as far as what I paint, it’s usually flowers or something very simple.
“The worst part about it is, I can’t really see what it looks like because I’m painting backwards,” she continued. “And, I can’t go in the rooms. So, if you are doing a flower, you are doing the detail first, and then you are building backwards. That’s why I do very simple things.”
She’s also mindful of the sun shining through the window and how some colors may not show up as the resident looks out.
“So, you try to put double layers on,” she added. “But they all seem very, very happy with it. So, that’s the main thing …”
Chevalier added painting on the windows is a “wonderful” idea that the community can do for the residents during the pandemic.
“I think it brings them happiness,” she said. “Then they’re not so isolated and they don’t feel so all alone. Then they know the community is still out here supporting them. It just means a lot to us.”
Page said she wants the residents to know there are people in the community who care about them.
“Not just family, but other people,” she added. “It’s so simple, it’s such an easy thing for me to do, and it seems to bring a lot of pleasure.”
