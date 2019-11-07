Thanks to the efforts of two individuals, visitors to downtown Sedalia can catch a glimpse of the history of some of the men and women who have given their service to others.
The tributes in the windows of the downtown offices at Edward Jones, 306 S. Ohio Ave., are the work of Virgil McDonald’s office administrator Janice Styles and author and historian Jeff Smith.
“Janice has been decorating the office window, offered to display some of the books I've published, along with some photos of early Sedalia street scenes over the years,” Smith said. “It started many years ago during one of the Scott Joplin festivals. There was great interest, so we have continued it for many years as there are visitors who look forward to seeing each year’s display.”
Smith, who has written a number of books about the history of Sedalia and the downtown area, explained he likes to support downtown Sedalia as much as possible. Whenever he can he offers Styles materials for the various displays she lovingly works to create.
“Last year a man who had found a folder of photos, letters, and miscellaneous information on his uncle (Walter Curry) who was killed in World War II asked me if I had any ideas on what to do with it,” Smith explained. “I suggested I would ask Janice if she wanted to do a window display for Veterans Day, which she did last year.”
The window contained a photo of the soldier along with his last letter home to his mother and other clippings. Smith also photographed Curry’s headstone and added that to the display.
Smith explained over the past winter, he had been working on some photographs for Mary McLaughlin. McLaughlin was a long-time Sedalia resident and owner of McLaughlin’s Funeral Home and McLaughlin’s Furniture before she sold the businesses and moved to Chicago.
“Included were many of her uncle Gen. John C. ‘Jack’ McLaughlin,” Smith explained. “I thought how people of Sedalia should know about this man and the service he did for all of us. His story needed to be told.”
Maj. Gen. John McLaughlin III has a noted and distinguished service record. McLaughlin served with the Missouri National Guard for 36 years from 1924 to 1960. McLaughlin served in the 35th Infantry Division during World War II. Awarded a Bronze Star for his service, McLaughlin was approved for promotion from colonel directly to major general. The rank of major general carries with it the distinction of two stars. The United States Army also awarded him as a “General of the Line” for his service. Both the current (located on the Missouri State Fairgrounds) and former National Guard Armory in Sedalia are named in McLaughlin’s honor.
“I asked Mary if Janice could use them in a window display this year for a veteran’s display, and that's sort of the centerpiece of the display,”
Smith is appreciative of Styles’ window displays, but she gives the credit to Smith.
“...I contribute most of this work to you (Smith) for just helping me appreciate our history and allowing me to share your photos with everyone,” Styles wrote in an email commenting on their collaboration. “I am just blessed … to share some of the memories from the past and making sure that our future generations never forget the sacrifices that were made by our families before us.”
To create this year’s window, Styles added a couple of the Curry pieces from last year along with the McLaughlin photographs. Also included are members of Styles and McDonald’s family members, Smith’s grandfather and his wife's father, P.J Hedderich, who is Jack McLaughlin’s son-in-law, and Jack Bloess, along with Robert G. Smith and Bud Sudduth.
The willingness of Smith to share his work is not lost on Mary McLaughlin.
“Jeff said something really significant to me and that was that since he had not had the opportunity to serve in the military he wanted to do something to honor those who did,” McLaughlin said from Chicago. “Knowing Jeff, this is a ‘labor of love’ and a project that he has put his heart into.”
