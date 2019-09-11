A woman was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Ann M. Altman, 65, of Kingsville, was traveling eastbound on 528 Northwest Highway AA when she turned northbound, failing to yield to another vehicle.
A vehicle driven by Wayne M. Black, 50, of Lone Jack, was traveling southbound and struck Altman’s vehicle.
Black suffered minor injuries and was taken to Saint Luke’s East Hospital by private party. Altman suffered serious injuries and was taken to Lee’s Summit Medical Center by Johnson County Ambulance.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
