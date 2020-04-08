Shopping for groceries during a pandemic is something the United States isn’t used to, but Woods Supermarket in Sedalia is maintaining accessibility for customers during a stressful time.
Woods Supermarket East Assistant Manager Crystal Sims said employees have been working diligently to keep shelves stocked for customers.
“We want to make it accessible so they don’t have to travel anywhere else,” she noted. “We’re tired, but we’re getting used to it. It’s like having a Thanksgiving holiday but every day. It’s starting to slow down a little bit to where it’s more the norm now.”
Sims added that many customers are thoughtful.
“We’ve had a lot of customers say they’ve got us in their prayers, and thank you,” she said. “We’ve had so many phenomenal customers thanking us for being here for them. So, that right there boosts our (morale).”
Sims noted after each use, employees wipe down shopping carts with disinfectant to keep them clean for customers. At night, they go a step further and take chlorinated cleaner and spray down all the carts.
Since the statewide stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Mike Parson on Monday, only 149 people are allowed inside the store at one time. Woods also asks customers to limit each cart to one person to maintain social distancing guidelines.
Sims said she hopes customers will be mindful of the staff as they try to maintain COVID-19 guidelines while keeping the store stocked.
“Just be thoughtful of us,” Sims added. “Keep your distance while shopping, don’t cough on us or sneeze on us or even yell at us because we don’t have a product.”
A permanent shortage of goods isn’t expected since Woods has four truck deliveries a week.
“Sometimes we have a special truck that comes in on Tuesdays, which gives us five,” Sims noted. “The only thing there’s a shortage in is toilet paper, but that’s out of our control.
“I think right now it’s getting built back up where it should be,” she continued. “Slowly but surely and the vendors that are coming they are bringing what they can.”
Sims said to speed up the shopping process customers should bring along a shopping list and ask for help if they have trouble finding grocery items. She added it isn’t mandatory that children can’t shop with adults, but to keep everyone safe it’s best they stay home if possible.
Some items have limits but Sims said the staff is aware that some people shop for multiple families and they try to accommodate shoppers in those circumstances.
“Daycares, they have been our buyers all this time,” Sims explained. “They’re not new here, so therefore we do exclude them (from limits) because we know they are buying for daycare.
“Our everyday customers, we know they have elderly parents or elderly neighbors and they shop for them anyway,” she continued. “So, therefore, we look over that a little bit. But we try to maintain limits so everyone can have some.”
To make shopping safer and easier Woods has Woods on the Go, a pickup service with no service fee for orders more than $30, and it also offers delivery within a 5-mile radius.
“Woods on the Go has picked up a lot,” Sims added. “It’s phenomenal. Then we have Wednesday as senior day and that’s when we get flooded with elderly people and those who have heart problems — they flood the gates on Wednesday morning.”
Sims said before the virus outbreak, Wednesday was senior day all day long, but since the pandemic, senior citizens flock to the store at 7 a.m. to get their grocery needs.
“You get an extra percentage off your groceries and they love that,” Sims added.
New temporary store hours for Woods Supermarket East, 701 E. Broadway Blvd., began Sunday. During the stay-at-home order, Woods is open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more information. call 660-826-3509.
