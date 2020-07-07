The Missouri Constitution ratified shortly after the Civil War under the leadership of Charles Drake mandated that each community maintain separate public schools for both Black and white children. If a community had fewer than 15 Black children, those children were to be provided, at community expense, with education in another district. Following those instructions, Sedalia began to plan for the building of a school for white children and a school for Black children to replace the private school for white children that had functioned prior and during the Civil War.
The decision to build schools met with a great deal of controversy; many did not want Black children educated at all and others did not believe that poor white children should be educated at taxpayer expense. After much dissension and replacement of several school board members, the schools were built. Broadway School served the white children from grades one through 12 and Lincoln School served Black children in grades one through eight with two grades in each classroom.
By 1881, Sedalia had four schools. Broadway School, built in 1867-68, was located on Broadway Boulevard between Kentucky and Moniteau Avenues. Franklin School, built in 1870, was located on the northwest corner of Moniteau Avenue and Cooper Street. Washington School, built in 1873, was then located on East Broadway. Lincoln School, built in 1868, was located at North Osage Avenue and Johnson Street, having been moved prior to the building of Franklin School from its original location at Moniteau Avenue and Cooper Street.
The school superintendent was D.R. Cully. In 1881, he supervised a group of two high school teachers, one music teacher, and 10 elementary teachers. The total enrollment was 1,696 white students out of a potential 2,425 white students and 336 out of a potential 452 Black students. Teacher salaries were low. Cully earned $133.33 per month; high school teachers earned between $45 through $30 per month.
Professor David R. Cully was the son of George Cully and a grandson of an American Revolutionary War veteran. He was born in Wayne County, Ohio, in 1837 and attended the public schools in that area. When he was 12 years old, he transferred to Vermilion Institute, which the 1882 History of Pettis County refers to as a “popular and well-known school presided over by the Rev. Sanders Diefendorf, D.D.” Cully graduated in 1856 as valedictorian of his class. For the next two years, he attended Jefferson College in Pennsylvania.
In 1858, Cully moved to Cooper County, Missouri, where he taught. Between 1863 and 1867, Cully served as the principal of Missouri Female College at Boonville. In 1864 he married Sue Chilton of Cooper County. The couple would have five children — Mamie, Maggie, Charles, Walter, and Bessie. After his term at Boonville Female Academy, he returned to the academy in Cooper County. He remained there until 1877, when he took charge of the public schools in Mexico, Missouri.
In the fall of 1878, Cully accepted a position as superintendent of the public schools of Sedalia. He was said to be held in high esteem by the people of the district. His “industry, tact, and superior qualities as a teacher…gave the Sedalia schools the high standing” they had at the time.
