The account of the divorce case of Thomas Blackstone and Mary Blackstone appeared in the Sedalia Democrat in late December 1877 and early January 1878. The divorce proceedings had dragged out for over a year, and the unhappy marriage for some time longer. The court proceedings aroused a certain salacious glee in the reporter. The outcome was unexpected, even given the attitude toward divorce held during the 19th century. The reasons for the response and the outcome lie in the attitudes of the time.
Thomas recited a litany of wrongs perpetrated by Mary. They included the serious, such as several threats of murder, and of neglecting her wifely duties (usually a euphemism for refusing to engage in sexual intercourse with her husband). He also accused her of refusing to prepare his meals. This latter charge is interesting, in part because the Democrat and Bazoo cited this as grounds for divorce in another case also involving far more serious allegations.
When Mary appeared to testify, she denied Thomas’ allegations, claiming she had been a kind, affectionate, and dutiful wife. She also testified about physical abuse, noting that in 1875 Thomas had beaten her with an iron ladle and choked her. That both of these attacks happened during her confinement (the period shortly before and after she had given birth) made his physical violence much worse. She also noted that he refused to provide food and beverage to her during her confinement and that he would leave home for long periods of time, leaving her to fend for herself, or as the Democrat noted, to “root hog or die.”
On another occasion, she claimed Thomas attempted to poison her. At other times she said he refused to provide her with clothing. He wished her dead, she testified that he told her, because he wanted to marry a white woman.
Mary asked for a settlement of $500 from the sale of real estate Thomas owned. In a move that surprised the participants and the community, the court denied the settlement and the divorce.
The court’s actions raise several questions, many of them surrounding the issue of race. This was, as the Democrat pointed out early in the coverage of the divorce hearing, the first divorce hearing held in Pettis County involving an African American couple. One of the more subtle but no less harmful types of discrimination at the time was the ridicule of African Americans, especially when they came into the court system to demand redress of grievances.
Both parties appeared to have plenty of evidence of mistreatment by the other party and witnesses to the abuse. The Democrat discounted this situation by describing the court scene “ludicrous testimony that kept the courtroom in a lively commotion.” The press made much of the number of witnesses, claiming that “all the Negroes in the county appeared.”
The Democrat supported its contradictory attitude by referring to the case as “disgusting” but as having a “heap of fun attached to it.” The press also compared the testimony to the performance of Madame Reutz’ female minstrels, a type of musical entertainment that mocked African American’s behavior and appearance.
The press used mockery to dismiss the reality of an unhappy marriage as well as the reality of African Americans’ feelings. This subtle form of racism was an easy way for the majority group to deny the humanity of a minority group.
