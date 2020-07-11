I believe that wearing a mask in public places helps slow (not stop) the spread of the coronavirus.
I also believe the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention owes the American public an apology.
Back in March, during the first weeks of the pandemic, it was all over the news. The World Health Organization, the CDC, and the Surgeon General all agreed:
Do NOT wear a mask. It will not protect against the coronavirus. It does not make a difference. Even worse, it will take personal protective equipment away from the medical professionals who need it most.
It soon became clear that the official advice was wrong. Now, guidance on the CDC’s website states that anyone over the age of 2 would be well-served by wearing a face mask in public and around people not in the immediate family. Studies from around the world have confirmed the efficacy of this practice, which is mainly meant to slow the spread of droplets from one’s mouth and nose into the general environment.
It could have been an innocent mistake or a misreading of the available science. I won’t spend my column space speculating the reason. All I know is what every other American has noticed.
They were wrong.
Now, everyone should be allowed to be wrong. Everyone from the President to public health officials right down to my kids. At our house, we illustrate this lesson with a call-and-response of,
“Who’s perfect?”
“God’s perfect!”
So, unless you’re God, you’re gonna be wrong. A lot. Even if you’re the CDC. But here’s the problem. Being wrong stinks. It feels bad. It makes you feel stupid and ashamed. It lowers your credibility with the people you want to convince. Being wrong can cause people to distrust you. So when you’re wrong, it’s easiest just to pretend you’re not, and go about your business as usual. If information that proves you wrong comes to light, you can follow a well-trod path for managing your wrongness:
1. Pretend you’re not wrong for as long as possible.
2. Pivot quickly to accept the new information and pretend you were never wrong in the first place.
This is exactly what the CDC has done. Pretend, then pivot.
Only one problem with that oft-used strategy. It’s destroying our country.
Refusing to take responsibility and admit even the most innocent of mistakes is even worse than being wrong in the first place. It kills the credibility of an institution or individual. It sows distrust among constituents. It is a terrible PR move. It cedes an organization’s control over its own story, offering public detractors the job of telling the truth (and often a few more tall tales).
But why should the CDC apologize? Why should anyone? A mistake is just a mistake! Aren’t we all allowed to be wrong?
From public health officials to preachers to police officers, publicly admitting and apologizing for wrongdoing is the *only* way to regain precious lost trust. Humility and honesty is the only way to break a long chain of arrogance and untruth. It is the only meaningful way to respect the intelligence of your constituents. And is the only way to regain some semblance of control over the truth that you will need to tell someday sooner or later. Nobody’s wrongs, even the innocent ones, will stay hidden forever. As the Bible says, “nothing is secret that will not be revealed, nor anything hidden that will not be known and come to light.”
Tell the truth. Make the apology. Be open, be honest, take the hit, and be brave enough to be humble. It is the hard thing to do, but it is the right one.
