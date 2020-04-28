Are you stuck?
I think that I am stuck in a circle of things that I tell myself about my life.
I’m taking this analogy from Pastor Steven Furtick’s sermon, “Let’s Get Your Mind in Order.” He asserts that we have a “not enough” attitude. It begins when we wake up in the morning. Someone asks how much sleep you got last night and your response is, “Not enough.” Another person asks how much money you made on that job and your answer is, “Not enough.” How much time do you have? Not enough. How much money do you have? Not enough.
Part of unintentionally falling into this pattern of thinking is that we often have an idea of how our lives “should” be. We plan for certain things, we set goals to meet those plans and then life happens. Suddenly we look around and come to find that what we thought our lives would look like is nothing like we thought it would be and in the blink of an eye, we are stuck.
We are stuck wondering where it all went. What happened to my long-term goal? How did I end up where I am? When did life become so crazy that I lost my joy? How did I get stuck? More importantly, how do I get out?
On the outside, I appear (most of the time) to have my act together. But inside, I’m a basket full of “what if’s,” “what’s next” and “why me.” I unintentionally allow myself to fall into the circle of “not enough.” The question that I really need to ask myself is, “By whose standard?” Is it mine or that of the world?
Outside of myself, who is it that actually needs to answer that question? I can’t think of anyone; Nope, just me.
What if I were to turn my thinking around and go in the opposite direction? What if I start out in the morning with a positive thought about my life? After all, it really is great! I have an amazing husband who does everything he is asked to do (That’s a joke. Insert giggle). I have a father who loves me dearly, two daughters who took my love for nursing and put their own hearts and souls into it and a son who works tirelessly alongside his father and me.
We have five healthy, happy grandchildren, four dogs that were rescued into a loving home, a modest, yet beautiful homestead and a business that has just reached its 27th year.
Why would I dare trap myself into believing the lie that says, “It’s not enough?”
I suppose I have to figure out what is enough. How about everything I just mentioned? Isn’t that enough? After all, it is far more than many people have. Where are the priorities in my “enough?”
It is enough.
Today, in particular, has been one of those days that I ran myself ragged because I had to. I didn’t have enough time. I’m cutting this column so close to deadline for the second week in a row that I can feel my editor’s ears burning from five miles away. (Not really, she’s pretty nice). Still, I feel the pressure of “not enough.”
What would happen if I had let some of the unnecessary things go over the past few days and had prioritized things differently? Writing this column is very special to me. It should be a priority because it makes me happy. I’ll change that.
What about my floors that haven’t been swept for a week? I’ll ask my son to do that. (Do you see this, Ryan?)
What about my worries keeping me awake at night? I’ll hand them to God and walk away.
What about the pressures of the business? I’ll write them all down, prioritize them and decide what needs to go and what needs to stay.
And what about the way my life “should” be? Should I even be concerned about the thoughts that I created based on things that I didn’t know would happen? Should I be sad that the story I had created in my mind as though I was writing a book took some twists and turns and ended differently? No, not at all.
I am going to practice being grateful for this beautiful mess because that’s what it is. It’s a wonderful, beautiful, loving, cherished, hot mess and it’s all mine. It is a gift and I am thankful for it.
