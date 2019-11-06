It is no secret that our country is extremely divided right now. I feel like this has been a slow but steady evolution in the last 15 years or so. I worry a lot of times that the extreme and alienating rhetoric from both political parties and figureheads on different viewpoints will eventually tear our country apart.
I always tell people when they get angry and upset at the “other side” that we are all human. At the end of the day, most of the so-called “opposition” are our friends, coworkers, family and other people we have contact with every single day. And most of the time, if we sat down and had a calm, rational conversation we would learn we agree on more things than we disagree on. Do not get me wrong, I am not all sunshine and rainbows — there is a wide variety of topics that I feel very strongly on and I feel like lives will be endangered if our country makes certain moves. But 99.9% of the time, I do not see a reason to be a jerk to people over differing viewpoints, opinions and values.
The good news is I have figured out how we can bring our country together! How we can unite Republicans and Democrats, Bernie Bros and the Yang Gang, Black Lives Matter and All Lives Matter, Papa Jakes Donut fans and Yummy Donuts fans. I was waiting on an appointment the other day and I picked up a Cosmo magazine out of extreme boredom. Honestly, I haven’t really read Cosmo since I was a teenager but as I said, I was bored. In it, there was a quiz about how to tell if your relationship was going to last. One of the questions asked, “Do you hate the same things?” and then went one to state that hating the same things as your partner is more important than liking the same things. That having a shared hatred of things creates a really strong bond and united thought.
This got me thinking, what is something that all Americans hate? Nickleback? No, I know like four Nickleback fans. Oatmeal raisin cookies? Nope, I saw a coworker pick one over a chocolate chip cookie one time. Then I started watching World Series highlights and I immediately realized the answer to Americans Problems.
It does not matter what sport you watch or what team you root for in that sport, literally no one likes sportscaster Joe Buck. It doesn’t seem to be a personal thing so much as his sportscasting style.
I remember when the Royals were playing the Giants in the playoffs a few years ago and Joe Buck would not shut up about how much he loved Madison Baumgartner. He talked about Baumgartner so much my friend Lidiya and I turned it into a drinking game. Since then I have heard from many other sports fans about how annoyed they are by Joe Buck. My boyfriend went off on a rant one time because he said Drew Brees was an “adequate quarterback.” In fact, anti-Joe Buck feelings are so prevalent that Mr. Buck himself has discussed it. He says it is because sports fans get used to hearing their team’s announcers, so they are upset when they hear nonbiased announcing.
So, the next time you are in a heated discussion with someone, take a breath and ask them how they feel about Joe Buck. You might learn you had more in common with them than you thought.
