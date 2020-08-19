Columnist’s note: Today’s entry begins a series of columns about elections in central Missouri, particularly in Pettis County, from the earliest elections until the 1970s.
Elections at which government officials are chosen and policy issues are accepted or rejected form the basis of our democracy. When the election process works as it should, the people’s preference is paramount. Ideally, a knowledgeable and thoughtful population considers the candidates and issues, abides by the rules of elections, and chooses options that reflect outcomes that will be best for the people. This ideal is reflected in Missouri’s state motto: “Sala populi suprema lex esto” of “Let the welfare of the people be the supreme law.”
Prior to 1844, Pettis County was divided into five voting precincts. The 1882 History of Pettis County identifies the precincts and the polling places. Residents of Blackwater township in the northwest portion of the county voted at the home of Samuel Fisher. Residents of Elk Fork township in the southwest portion of the county voted at the home of M.G. Pemberton. Residents of Flat Creek township in the southeast portion of the county voted at Higgins and McCormack’s mill. Residents of Bowling Green township in the northeast portion of the county voted at the home of James Lacy. Residents of Mt. Sterling township, located between Bowling Green and Flat Creek townships, voted at the county seat of Georgetown.
Elections were held following state mandate on the first Monday in August. Polls stayed open sometimes two or three days in order to allow “plenty of time for every man to vote.” Although only white men were allowed to vote, men often brought their families to visit with neighbors and some of their enslaved people to attend to their personal needs.
The elections, according to Michael Cassity, author of the Pettis County history “Defending a Way of Life” refers to early elections as “celebrations.” While it would be nice to reflect on early elections as celebrations of the independence and the representative process fought for in the American Revolution, the reality may be somewhat different.
George Caleb Bingham, an artist living in Arrow Rock, painted scenes of Missouri life; three of these paintings depict elections. In “The County Election” Bingham shows a group of voters. Some are in line waiting their turn to vote, others are gambling, tossing a coin, one is drinking from a beverage stored in a barrel, and at least two are clearly intoxicated, one passed out and the other nearly so. An art historian at the Reynolds Museum refers to Bingham’s painting as a “wry critique” of the election process.
Some Pettis Countians affirmed Bingham’s view of elections. Mentor Thomson, son of early settler David Thomson, describes local elections by noting that “men went to the polls to stay all day, eat gingerbread, drink hard cider, etc. and have a jolly time.”
Martha Smith, daughter of George R. Smith, expressed a grimmer view, suggesting that while necessary to a democracy, elections were not necessarily beneficial. She wrote that elections were “afflictions that had to come to all towns, like whooping cough and measles to children, and were primarily noted for the intoxication they produced.”
Whether the raucous nature of the elections mattered to the outcome is difficult to assess, for as Cassity notes, in Pettis County the outcome of voting seldom had an appreciable effect on local matters. In the next few decades, however, the outcome of elections would matter a great deal.
