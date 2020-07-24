Aside from February, late July into August is my least favorite time of year. The heat is oppressive. The lawn is crunchy. There are few holidays to celebrate. The only creatures that are happy and thriving in late July are the ragweed and the raccoons. That should tell you a lot.
This is also the season when I really begin to get frustrated with my garden, even when it’s doing reasonably well. Vegetable gardens simply aren’t pretty in late July. There are no sweet little sprouts of green. No neatly maintained rows with damp brown dirt. No delicate spring blossoms. Even the flowers are bold and wild and sprawling. Pumpkin vines overtake everything and cucumber vines get crispy. Grassy weeds pop up faster than I can pull them out or smother them under a cover of straw. All of the day’s work must be done either early in the morning, in the heavy dew, or in the evening, slapping fruitlessly at mosquito after mosquito. And speaking of mosquitos, the bugs! Oh, the bugs. Every day is a fight with little gray squash bugs and fat, ugly tomato worms and my least favorite, grasshoppers.
But no season is without its own beauty.
This is the time of blackberries. Thornless farm blackberries as big as shiny black marbles, mild and sweet-tart. Tiny wild blackberries, barely a taste, but a taste like jam and blackberry soda. There are acidic red tomatoes — the tiny sunshine-filled bursts of cherry tomatoes, and the large beefsteak variety, best simply sliced and eaten with salt. There are mellow green beans hiding under broad leaves, ready to be snapped and cooked with potatoes and bacon. Pickling cucumbers hide everywhere in their trellises. Green baby pumpkins hide within their prickly vines. Yellow, gem-like sweet corn is ready now, and the heavy scent of field corn is everywhere. Peaches ripen from blush to orange in the dripping humidity.
Then there are the flowers. Pansies and poppies are long past gone; petunias suffer unless they are watered constantly. But there are others. Rainbows of gladiolus with soft frills that make them look like they belong to April, not August. Giant green elephant ears that collect pearls of rain and dew. Double zinnias in hot pink and purple and orange. Bachelor buttons like bright blue tissue paper. And the sunflowers. Little lemony ones and fat medium-sized ones with nodding heads and huge golden ones massed together in fields. I won’t even write of the wildflowers, which are enough by themselves to fill their own story.
Finally, there are herbs. Less substantial and more subtle, they are often forgotten — except for basil and mint, which will not allow themselves to be forgotten and insist on growing almost out of control until their owners finally get tired and leave them to seed. But creeping oregano, piney rosemary, brushy lavender, soft sage — all thrive in the intense heat. White, daisy-like chamomile is ready for making tea. Pungent wild bergamot is ready to save for sachets.
July into August is my least favorite time of year. But there is still so much good to be noticed, tasted, harvested and stored up for the time when humidity turns to chill and green turns to brown. No season is without its own beauty and purpose if we choose to look for it, and it is the purpose of late July to prepare us for hard work and lack of comfort. It is the purpose of late summer to teach us that life is sweet and smothering and frustrating and volatile. “Summer, do your worst!” challenged poet Dorothy Parker in her poem “August.” “Light your tinsel moon, and call on your performing stars to fall on headlong through your paper sky!”
She sounds like a woman who spent a lot of time in her garden.
