In the years before the Civil War, maintaining a relatively equal number of slave states and free states was considered important, as votes in the U.S. Senate where each state had two votes could affect U.S. policy. In addition, Missouri was concerned that the possibility of Kansas, which was being considered as a new state, would become a free state and enable slaves in western Missouri to escape more easily. The disagreement of Kansas’ position as a slave state or free state erupted into what came to be known as the Border War, a series of bloody confrontations.
In 1855, a group of pro-slavery men approached George R. Smith and asked him to join them in working to ensure that Kansas entered the union as a slave state. They believed that Smith, a slave-owner and man of southern background, would gladly join them. They were wrong.
According to the 1882 History of Pettis County, which details the event, the men implored Smith to follow the current public opinion of the pro-slavery faction. They suggested that failure to join them would harm Smith’s future political career.
The men carried their feelings to the legislature. General Frank Blair made a speech condemning Smith’s refusal in the legislature. Smith answered with an equally strong speech. Both speeches were printed in area newspapers and widely discussed. One of Smith’s opponents gave a speech opposing Smith’s point-of-view to which Smith responded with “sarcasm, denunciation, and a clearness of logic.”
The pro-slavery men created another plan to convince Smith to join them. While visiting a neighboring town, they invited Smith to take tea with them. One of the men invited Smith to visit a meeting of a secret society he believed Smith would like to join. At the meeting, the men produced a Bible and asked Smith to swear by the word of God that he would work to make Kansas a slave state and that he would keep the proceedings of the meeting secret.
Smith refused.
The men tried again to pressure him, reminding him that they could control his access to political positions and that his refusal would cost him any chance of a position as a U. S. Representative.
Smith continued to refuse.
The 1882 History suggests that this event influenced Smith to purchase land south of Georgetown, to move to that land, and to establish Sedalia on that land. Whether this is the case or not, Smith’s refusal to compromise his principles against the spread of violence along the border cost him some degree of social status and a seat in Congress.
Smith was known to be obstinate and to hold strong opinions. In this instance, his ability to stand firm revealed him to be a man of honor. This was perhaps his finest hour.
Author’s note: In 1960, the book Sedalia: One Hundred Years in Pictures was released as part of the celebration on Sedalia’s centennial. The frontispiece of the book acknowledges the role the Chamber of Commerce played in organizing Centennial activities and in the printing of the book. It does not, however, name the man who wrote the text, provided the photographs, and was responsible for ensuring the existence of the book. Next week’s column will provide information about Les Hale, who produced the book that so many people have enjoyed.
