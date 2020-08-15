Joe Biden has been wearing his Catholicism on his sleeve for some time now, even cutting commercials about his faith. Since he brought up the subject in order to win Catholic votes in the election, I consider it fair game for comment.
Being a Catholic myself, I have a hard time with Biden being described by one of his campaign aides as “a very devout Catholic,” and will explain why.
In case you’re wondering, I’m definitely not “holier than thou” — or him. The comparisons I will make are not between Biden and myself but between him and the teachings of the Catholic Church. I will cover three important areas where Biden’s positions don’t square with what his church teaches.
Abortion is issue No. 1, as well it should be, for nothing else matters if you’re dead. Last fall, the U.S. bishops voted to make abortion their “preeminent priority,” and explained why: “Abortion ends the life of a child and offends God. It also deeply wounds (those) ... involved.”
Throughout his political career, Biden has been a supporter of abortion rights, recently dropping his longtime opposition to federal funds (your tax dollars) paying for abortions. If elected president, he said his main consideration in nominating Supreme Court justices will be to protect legalized abortion.
That makes Joe firmly opposed to the teaching that is at the very heart of Catholic morality. Strange place for a very devout Catholic to be.
Same for the entire LGBTQ agenda, which Biden embraces and his church opposes. He has presided at a same-sex wedding and recently proclaimed that there are “at least three” genders.
As president, Biden said one of his top priorities would be enforcement of the House-passed Equality Act, which codified the entire LGBTQ wish list. (For details on that atrocious legislation, see my column of Aug. 10, 2019.)
In the area of religious freedom, which his church strongly supports, we see the same pattern. If Biden addresses the subject at all, it’s usually in terms of Muslims and Jews, with hardly any mention of Christians’ religious freedoms.
His strong support for the Equality Act, however, tells us all we need to know about where he stands, since the act provides no religious exemptions whatsoever to its dictatorial enforcement articles.
Just to make his position clear, Biden recently declared his opposition to a unanimous Supreme Court decision in favor of the Little Sisters of the Poor, relieving them of having to provide abortion and birth-control insurance coverage for their employees.
You’d think that as a Catholic, Biden would have had the Little Sisters’ back, welcoming the court’s badly needed decision. That he took just the opposite stance tells us that religious freedom is a very low priority for Joe.
All of the above, and more, make it certain that I won’t be numbered among Biden’s Catholic supporters this fall.
In announcing his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination last year, Biden said: “We are in a battle for the soul of this nation.” Now there’s something where Joe and I are in full agreement.
