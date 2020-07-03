“Every man Jack of us a free and independent citizen of God’s country, the only country on earth where a man is free and independent. Today’s the Fourth of July when this whole thing was started, and it ought to have a bigger, better celebration than this. We can’t do much this year. Most of us are out here trying to pull ourselves up by our own boot straps. By next year, likely some of us will be better off, and be able to chip in for a real big rousing celebration of Independence Day. Meantime, here we are. It’s Fourth of July, and on this day somebody’s got to read the Declaration of Independence. It looks like I’m elected, so hold your hats, boys; I’m going to read it.” — Laura Ingalls Wilder, “Little Town on the Prairie”
It is the 244th anniversary of Independence Day, and we are not so unlike that little pioneer town on the hot Dakota prairie.
Do we remember what the United States of America is really about, the true nature of Independence Day?
Do we recall why our nation was created, the civic values we cherished, the principles that set the course for the direction of our nation?
Laura Ingalls did.
“Laura and Carrie knew the Declaration by heart … their minds were saying the words before their ears heard them.”
“When in the Course of human events it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, — That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. …”
“The crowd was scattering away then, but Laura stood stock still … She thought: Americans won’t obey any king on earth. Americans are free. That means they have to obey their own consciences … Why (she thought), when I am a little older, Pa and Ma will stop telling me what to do, and there isn’t anyone else who has a right to give me orders. I will have to make myself be good.
“Her whole mind seemed to be lighted up by that thought. This is what it means to be free. It means you have to be good.”
To be free is to take upon yourself the responsibility to be good.
Nothing more. Nothing less.
This Independence Day, take the time to read the Declaration. The whole thing, not just the parts I have copied here. Read it aloud to your children, or parents, or just yourself. Stand as you listen and hold the hands of your loved ones, as the Ingalls family did in the little town on the prairie. Reflect, as Laura did, on the solemnity of being responsible for one’s own destiny and the destiny of one’s own nation.
