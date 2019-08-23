My kid went to kindergarten this week! Looking at her chubby-faced little baby pictures, I can hardly believe it’s possible. She’s not ready for school yet, right? She still mispronounces big words and cries when she gets a boo-boo and calls her father “Dada” when she’s feeling extra sweet.
Even so, we dropped her off with a huge smile and a slew of pink and/or sparkly school supplies. At the moment I left her in the school and walked back to my car, I’ll admit to wondering why I didn’t go in for homeschooling. I just love that kid so dang much, I want to be around her (almost) all the time.
But instead, I let her walk away. And she was fine. Better than fine. She had a blast. She’s told me how much she loves math, and how cool the library is, and what the rules are, and “this folder has to go back to school every day, mom” (said in adorably tiny but slightly patronizing tone that couldn’t be coming from my kid, because mine just learned how to talk a few months ago. Right? Right???)
Two years ago around this time, I was still cuddling her to sleep in a pile of stuffed animals, bending my body around hers and listening in the dark to her little snuffles of breath. While I held her, I prayed. More like begged, actually. I lay next to her, bald and sick, and begged God to at least let me live to see her go to kindergarten. That wasn’t such a big ask, right? To let me walk her to those school doors, even if I was dying of cancer while I did it?
I got everything I asked for and more, because God is good and my doctors are skilled. I walked with my daughter this week on two healthy legs and two healthy lungs, not only alive, but in remission.
I have thought a lot this week about that prayer, that cuddle in the night. And what I have thought is that far worse than I fear pain or even fear death, I fear being separated from my babies. It’s terror, actually. I love them so dang much I want to be around them, to nurture and teach and cuddle and kiss boo-boos and lay in piles of plush animals when they can’t sleep. What would I do without them? What would they do without me?
But someday, whether the cause is cancer or just growing up, there will be a day I’ll have to watch them walk away from me. Running, skipping through a set of doors that lead them to the next part of life, while I stay behind or go a different direction. Not all my prayers will be answered the way I want, not all the days will be good or healthy, and I certainly can’t keep my babies with me forever, static for my own benefit in a world of cuddles and kissing boo-boos. That would be terribly unfair to them. It would be the worst kind of “love,” one that covers and restricts and smothers and rejects any growth or change it can’t control, out of fear.
The only answer is more trust. I gotta trust their father, their teachers, their relatives — heck, I have to trust them. They are great kids, intelligent and good and ready to learn. Whatever happens, they’ll be fine. Better than fine.
Now that we’ve made it, we’ve walked to kindergarten and I’m alive and well, I’ve been wondering what my next prayer should be. It’s this:
God, please help me trust them. God, please help me love them. God, please help me teach them.
And when it finally comes time, God, please help me let them walk away.
