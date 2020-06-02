Dear Editor:
Not long after starting to work at the Democrat I also began moonlighting at the Twin Cinemas in Sedalia 1979. Ron Jennings came to see a late show and brought two very young daughters.
Later after the theater had emptied and I was turning off lights and locking up I happened to see a pair of hearing aids in a seat so just to be sure I called his home.
“Hi Ron, this is Bill Deubler,” I said. “How’s it going?” Ron said, “Fine.” I asked him, “Can you hear me OK?” He replied, “Yes.” “Well I was just wondering cause I found a pair of hearing…”
Clunk! Crash!
I had not finished my sentence, Ron had literally dropped the receiver and hurried off to check his coat pockets. He came back to announce he would come right back to the cinema. I told him not to worry, I would wait.
Remember those telephones of yesteryear?
Bill Deubler
Sedalia
