Dear Editor:
Missouri’s parents of a family of four must earn $5,550 or less per year to qualify for health insurance through Medicaid. There are 230,000 Missourians and 1,916 Pettis Countians who make too much to qualify for Medicaid — but not enough to afford health coverage on their own. By expanding Medicaid, a person who makes up to $18,000 per year would be eligible. Here are just a few reasons why I ask you to vote Yes to Amendment 2.
Medicaid expansion improves access to care
When people are uninsured, they are less likely to seek care if they are sick. Ensuring Missourians have access to affordable health insurance is a matter of life and death, especially in the wake of COVID-19.
Federal government would pay 90% of Medicaid expansion costs
The federal government covers 90% of the costs to expand Medicaid, bringing hard-earned Missouri tax dollars back home. This commitment is written into law and guarantees funding will be available for Missouri.
Medicaid expansion would keep health care costs down for everyone
When uninsured Missourians go to the emergency room, Missourians pay through higher insurance premiums for everyone. If we expand the Medicaid more Missourians would have access to treatment and preventive care.
Medicaid expansion closes the coverage gap
Medicaid helps our friends and neighbors in hourly jobs including restaurant servers, construction workers, retail workers, and farmers who do not get health insurance through their jobs and can’t afford to buy it on their own.
On August 4 please vote yes on amendment 2!
Chris Stewart
Chief Executive Officer
Katy Trail Community Health
