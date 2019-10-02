Dear Editor:
Things are not getting better. Regardless of what both political parties and news media tell us. We have a tremendous crime, meth, heroin, opioid epidemic in our citys and small towns, rural areas, even in the country small meth labs, driveby shootings most gang related, mass shootings in bars, schools, theaters, Walmart stores, etc., by deranged psychos. Democrats wanting more gun control disarm honest Americans, mentally deranged are who they should disarm. Criminals don’t obey gun laws.
Our society is broken. Homelessness in the millions, businesses closing their doors, car sells down, people in debt. Society’s collapsing, recession soon.
Stanley Embree
Green Ridge
