Dear Editor:
I am writing in regards to Mr. Kneibert's column from July 3 regarding the Black Lives Matter Movement and his attempt to draw parallels between it and Marxism. At first, I dismissed it as his usual "old man yelling at clouds" writings, but I felt the need to speak out given that it contains a lot of false and dangerous information.
From the outset it is clear where he stands, as he started with "If Black lives really matter ...", implying he is unsure as to whether or not they do. He then delves into the racist trope regarding black on black crime. While it is true that more African Americans are killed by other African Americans than by others, it is also true that more white people are killed by white people than by any other group. Yet no one ever decries "white on white violence." People usually commit crimes against people they know or live near. White supremacists have long argued that people of color are more prone to violence biologically; however, crime is linked more to poverty than race. According to the Bureau for Justice Statistics, people living below the poverty line are twice as likely to commit a violent crime, regardless of race.
Now for the claim that BLM is a Marxist group simply because it issued a manifesto. Other famous manifestos, by definition, include the Bible and The Declaration of Independence. As for the list of “demands” that I’m sure came from a website designed to scare and mislead the gullible: well, some of those are pretty good ideas. How would a felon voting affect anything? Why are free health care, education and food considered radical? As for the rest of Kneibert’s claims, I couldn’t find a single source for any of those that weren’t clearly right wing propaganda.
No one is “nostalgic for Marxism.” The fact that a growing majority of the country has had it with corrupt elites destroying and looting our government, the massive unemployment, and the longest food bank lines this country has ever seen are proof of that.
Painting an entire social movement rooted in the ideals of justice and equality for all human beings as communism is an out of touch, manipulative, and shameful viewpoint. It is disappointing to see that it is still alive and well in our community.
Brian Pettis
Sedalia
