Dear Editor:
I am confused; maybe someone with the city can enlighten me. When did the city decide they are not going to maintain city alleys?
I don’t recall voting on this, I thought our property taxes were the source of funds for alley maintenance, but it appears the maintenance has stopped and the taxes are raised. I hear rumors that the city wants to turn the alleys back to the homeowners so that we are responsible for the upkeep and liability. I am not complaining about the alley behind my house, but it is not used for off street parking or access to a garage. What about the people who do use their alley for that purpose? Some alleys with parking and garage access are nearly impassable.
So I guess I am wondering if the same genius who decided not to maintain alleys is the same one who decided to beautify our city with the dumpsters sitting on or by the streets. My dumpster was picked up last week by a regular garbage truck with two men on the back. I thought we had trucks so one man can pick up the dumpsters?
Rich Neumann
Sedalia
