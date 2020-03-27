Dear Editor:
Life has changed for most of us these past few weeks because of the Coronavirus. I can't remember a time in my life that has brought about so many changes in how we live our everyday lives.
I believe that the most important thing we can do at this time is to try and stay calm and figure out what we can and need to do. We need to listen to the health experts and we need to be reasonable and use common sense.
I know there are a lot of public things we usually do, that we can't do right now. We usually go to sporting events or the theater, go shopping or out to eat, go to school functions or go to church, etc. So what can we do with our extra time? There are all kinds of things we can do to keep us busy, if we just look around.
We need to remember others that we usually see on a weekly basis, such as at church or at work. We can call them and our friends and relatives or send them cards or emails, just to keep in touch. At home we can do some baking, play a board game, read a book or watch an old movie. Maybe write a letter to someone we have not heard from in a long time. And we need to pray; not only for ourselves and our loved ones, but for our community and our country and for the world.
As Franklin Roosevelt stated in the last speech he ever wrote: "The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts of today. Let us move forward with strong and active faith.”
Phillip Gerlt
Sedalia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.