Dear Editor:
I really loved Liz Schleicher's column in Saturday’s paper about libraries and reading.
I grew up in St. Louis, and going to the library has been a part of my life since I was about 5 years old. I have to admit that I didn't love to read at first, but our local library had Summer reading programs that encouraged you to read, and from there I was hooked. Many times while I was growing up, my parents and I would go to the library, check out some books, go home and read, and not even turn on the TV that evening.
When I moved to Sedalia in 1981, one of the first things I did was go to the Sedalia Public Library and apply for a library card. What a beautiful library building we have, right here in Sedalia, and what a great resource. Now I know that so much information is available at our fingertips these days, but I still go to the library from time to time and do some research, look at some magazines, or check out the new releases. The library continues to be a place of inspiration for me and I always feel at peace there. Plus, I would rather hold a book in my hand than read something on a screen.
If you haven't been to the library in awhile, or perhaps never been at all, you ought to give it a try sometime. You might be surprised at what you find!
Phillip Gerlt
Sedalia
