Sedalia has a variety of things to do for everyone, except the youth. The selection of things to do for young adults and teenagers are very slim, and many have to travel to different towns to find anything to do.
There may be public pools, but they are only open during the summer. There also is a skate park that is great during the summer, but is impossible to use during winter and cold seasons because of ice and snow. Skating rink is a good place to have fun, except they are only open on weekends and usually have private birthday parties going on to where you can’t go very often.
These are the only places for teens to go to with the exception of walking around Walmart, or sitting in Starbucks for hours on end. There needs to be more things for the youth to be able to go to in this town that doesn’t include driving the strip or just aimlessly walking around Walmart all night.
It is a very boring town for this age and the Heckart Community Center the town is building could give just a little more fun here, but it cannot come any faster with the way many young people are moving out of Sedalia. By the time it is built, there may be very little youth left in Sedalia to go there.
Alisha Lindsay
Smithton
