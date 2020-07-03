Dear Editor:
Having only recently moved here, I am curious why so many drivers feel the need for loud obnoxious mufflers?
Where I grew up, ordinances were in effect to keep the township more peaceful and nicer for residents. Your loud pick ups, cars, and motorcycles do not work better because of the noise! Are drivers over compensating for lack of self esteem? Or perhaps another area they feel is inadequate? Maybe it's just a red neck thing. Beats me.
It's just sad people feel the need to annoy neighbors.
Sarah Jackson
Sedalia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.