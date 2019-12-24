Dear Editor:
“Words count” is a phrase that has been used to excess lately, something that does not make it less the truth, but after listening to the debates going on in politics also to excess, I think just letters must count more to politicians.
It is amazing that a person can read or hear a statement, and depending on whether a (D) or an (R) is connected to their name they find a different meaning to the words. Those same letters apparently keep the person from recognizing things that are right or wrong unless it is agreed to by their group of Ds or Rs. These are the same people that use words to convince us how they will be an honest voice even if that voice does not follow the views of their fellow Ds or Rs.
Maybe it is time to put a (T) for truth in front of their name for a change.
Jack Miller
Sedalia
