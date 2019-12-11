Dear Editor:
Well, it's that time of year again. I'm talking about the holiday lighting that you see at this time of year. The other night, my wife and I had some errands to run, so we took some extra time and looked at some holiday displays.
Our first stop was Inter-State Studios. They always have a really impressive display, with lights synchronized to music. It's always a treat to park and watch their display for a few minutes. Then we drove by the fairgrounds and saw that the Trails End train has a big "Merry Christmas" sign on top of it that really shows up. Next, we drove through Liberty Park and saw all the light displays that have been erected. Good job, Sedalia Parks Department! If you want to see a tastefully decorated house, you should drive by 6th and Harrison and see the Harris House.
These are just a few of the nice displays that are available for viewing and you owe it to yourself to drive around and enjoy them. It helps to make this holiday season "merry and bright.”
Phillip Gerlt
Sedalia
