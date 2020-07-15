Dear Editor:
I am a member of the SFCC Board of Trustees and I am frustrated by my inability to get the administration to act on a number of issues but today I only bring up one today. That is the opening of the MPC walking track during the worst of the summer heat.
I have asked, argued and begged to no avail. I think it is imperative that we have this facility open to all walkers but especially our senior citizens. Many have chosen to use the outdoor track in place of the closed indoor one. The heat and humidity of this summer can easily bring on a number of heat related illnesses, especially with those with preexisting conditions.
If you agree that the track should be open I ask that you communicate with the Board member of your choice (Justin Hubbs, Richard Parker, Patty Wood, Nick La Strada, Randy Eaton) or the President Joanna Anderson. I believe that this is our college and truly belongs to the community. Please help me before something terrible happens to someone we care about.
Jim Page
Sedalia
