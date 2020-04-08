Dear Editor:
I am so grateful that Sedalia even has a Starbucks. But there is one problem: the location is terrible. It is impossible to get in and out of. There are no places to park. The Starbucks we have is also really busy.
If a patron were to go in to get coffee and a rush starts, it is nearly impossible to get out. Patrons might as well wait 10-15 minutes in the parking lot, park by Save-a-Lot, or go through the drive thru to get out.
When drivers turn to go to Starbucks or go straight to Starbucks, they have to make a complete stop to get into the parking lot. When attempting to leave the Starbucks parking lot and decide if you want to turn left, right, or straight, you almost always end up in the wrong turn lane. The Starbucks we have now is also way too small. There are maybe seven parking spots and people also drive crazy in that parking lot and location.
The intersection by the bank to go into Starbucks is useful to get to Starbucks, but otherwise... One solution would be to maybe put Starbucks in Walmart and build another location.
I hope the owners of Starbucks will consider how to make it easier for patrons to visit their establishment, because I, for one, would go even more if it were easier to access.
Delaney Meyer
Smithton
