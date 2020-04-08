Dear Editor:
Have you ever noticed that there isn’t much to do in Sedalia for families or friends? We have the movies, the skating rink, restaurants, and — for a lot of people — walking around Walmart.
Many teens are so bored here that we just walk around Walmart for fun. We drive around Sedalia, or we just go to bigger towns for fun things to do. I know that my family always goes to Kansas City or to the Ozarks for things to do.
I suggest that instead of bringing in another restaurant, the next time a Sedalian wants to start a new business, they should bring in something fun for families and friends to go and spend time together. We could bring in Sky Zone, Laser Tag/Arcade, Bowling Alley, or something else that would be a good place for the people of Sedalia to go and have fun.
Haley Evans
Smithton
