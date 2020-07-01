Dear Editor:
The recognition of Bob and Barbara Hayden in Friday’s front page article is well deserved and no surprise to anyone who has lived in Sedalia in the past 25 some years.
I am not going to restate ALL of the well-deserved accolades that the Haydens are due for their philanthropy over the years — of which there are many. However, I would like to add to the list of organizations benefiting from the Hayden’s philanthropy — The Hayden Liberty Center! Their support of our cultural jewel bears mentioning.
If you have not attended one of the many diverse functions that occur at the Hayden Liberty Center in the recent past, please put the Hayden Liberty Center on your radar and join us. Good things are happening at the Hayden Liberty Center.
Andrew R. Treuner
Board President
Liberty Center Association for the Arts
