Dear Editor:
I would like to express a Thank-you! to Tigerland Motors, 1303 S. Limit Ave.
I find this business very honest, and caring, and fair labor prices. I liked the way they treated me. Josh Willoughby very helpful and very considerate young man as Service Advisor, they all seemed caring from Management to mechanics. Sedalia is very lucky to have such a wonderful business, they explained things to me.
Thank you!
Ruth Wise
Sedalia
